NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $199.15 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.89% move from the prior day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.59% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 7.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.23% in that time.

NXPI will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.31, up 230% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.57 billion, up 41.54% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $9.62 per share and revenue of $10.55 billion. These totals would mark changes of +22.55% and +22.53%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, NXPI is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.52. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.44.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.05 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 23, putting it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.