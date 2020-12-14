NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $158.46, moving +0.87% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.44% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.62%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.5%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had gained 8.87% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.71% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXPI as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NXPI to post earnings of $2.03 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 15.77%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.45 billion, up 6.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.88 per share and revenue of $8.56 billion. These totals would mark changes of -34.67% and -3.6%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXPI. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. NXPI is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NXPI is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 26.71. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.97.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 2.67. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.48 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 55, putting it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

