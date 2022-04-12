NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $166.23, marking a +0.43% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.34%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 3.6% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.03% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings release. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.18 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 37.66%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3.1 billion, up 20.86% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $12.94 per share and revenue of $12.73 billion. These totals would mark changes of +27.49% and +15.02%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.1% lower within the past month. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NXP Semiconductors has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.8 right now. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.72.

Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 0.58. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 0.9 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 73, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.