NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $199.95, moving +0.17% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.89%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.17%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 12.2% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 6.14%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.79%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be January 31, 2022. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.01 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 12.31%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3 billion, up 19.73% from the prior-year quarter.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 16.67. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.06, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.76. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.34 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 25, which puts it in the top 10% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

