NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $226.96, moving +1.06% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.47%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 1.54% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings report date. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.01, up 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 19.73% from the year-ago period.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.94% higher. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 18.75. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 22.49.

Also, we should mention that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 0.85. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. NXPI's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 32, putting it in the top 13% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

