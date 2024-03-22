NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $244.33, moving -0.72% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.77%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.17%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.76% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 6.81% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.34% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of NXP Semiconductors in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 29, 2024. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.18 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 0.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.13 billion, up 0.17% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $13.79 per share and a revenue of $13.27 billion, representing changes of -1.57% and -0.06%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.68% lower. NXP Semiconductors is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 17.85. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 33.29.

We can additionally observe that NXPI currently boasts a PEG ratio of 0.83. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.8.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 202, this industry ranks in the bottom 20% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

