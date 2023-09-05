NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $207.57 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.14% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.42%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.56%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.08%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the chipmaker had lost 4.01% over the past month. This has lagged the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.78% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.58 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 6.04%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $3.39 billion, down 1.71% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.79 per share and revenue of $13.22 billion. These totals would mark changes of -12.28% and +0.12%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.94% higher. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.22. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 19.75.

Meanwhile, NXPI's PEG ratio is currently 0.92. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.46 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 185, which puts it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

