NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $151.96, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.15%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.52%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.37%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 13.6% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 4.74%, while the S&P 500 lost 5.08%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 25, 2022. On that day, NXP Semiconductors is projected to report earnings of $3.39 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 42.44%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.27 billion, up 26.13% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $13.71 per share and revenue of $13.15 billion. These totals would mark changes of +35.07% and +18.85%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, NXP Semiconductors currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 11.25. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 15.9.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.51. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 0.88 at yesterday's closing price.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.