NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $184.70 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.94% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.53%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.29%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.1%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had lost 10.46% over the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.75% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.24% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from NXP Semiconductors as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.05 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 32.03%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3.1 billion, up 20.86% from the year-ago period.

NXPI's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $12.95 per share and revenue of $12.74 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +27.59% and +15.11%, respectively.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 9.19% higher. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that NXP Semiconductors has a Forward P/E ratio of 14.55 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.71, so we one might conclude that NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount comparatively.

Investors should also note that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 0.66 right now. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.12 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 19, putting it in the top 8% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +25.4% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.