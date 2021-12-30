NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $228.60, moving -0.83% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.3%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.25%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.2%.

Heading into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 3.37% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 0.63% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11% in that time.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect NXP Semiconductors to post earnings of $3.01 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 12.31%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $3 billion, up 19.73% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion, which would represent changes of +34.78% and +28.02%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. NXP Semiconductors currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 21.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 26.57, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.

We can also see that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.99. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.66 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 27, which puts it in the top 11% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

