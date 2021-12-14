NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed at $219.99, marking a -0.81% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.75% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

Coming into today, shares of the chipmaker had gained 2.83% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector lost 2.28%, while the S&P 500 lost 0.13%.

NXP Semiconductors will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.01, up 12.31% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $3 billion, up 19.73% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $10.58 per share and revenue of $11.03 billion. These totals would mark changes of +34.78% and +28.02%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower. NXP Semiconductors is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, NXP Semiconductors is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 20.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 23.68, which means NXP Semiconductors is trading at a discount to the group.

It is also worth noting that NXPI currently has a PEG ratio of 0.95. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 17, putting it in the top 7% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow NXPI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.