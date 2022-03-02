NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) & Compal Unite for 5G Solutions

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI announced that Taiwan-based original design manufacturer, Compal Electronics, selected its Layerscape and Layerscape Access family of processors to enhance the latter’s 5G Integrated Small Cell solution.

NXP’s Layerscape portfolio comprising Layerscape multi-core processors and Layerscape Access LA1200 programmable baseband processor offers efficient and scalable performance, which exceeds 1 Gbps data rates through software-defined radio implementation.

Further, Layerscape processors and the Layerscape Access family help in accelerating 5G deployments.

With the help of Layerscape processors, Compal aims to cater to the growing demand for enhanced capacity and the broader availability of 5G networks deployment in the Asia New Bay Area in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

The latest move by Compal adds strength to the customer base of NXP Semiconductors. This is expected to contribute to its revenues in the near term.

Expansion Via 5G Technology

NXP has been consistently gaining momentum in the 5G market on the back of its robust technology and solutions. Further, the company’s efforts to penetrate into the booming 5G market of Asia hold promise.

Apart from the latest deal with Compal, NXPI collaborated with Jio Platforms, the digital arm of a massive India-based conglomerate, Reliance Industries. Per the terms, Jio Platforms integrated NXP’s Layerscape processors for developing a 5G New Radio O-RAN small cell solution to expand use cases of 5G across various applications in India.

We note that the expanding customer base and footprint in the promising markets will continue to aid NXP in gaining investors’ confidence. It is to be noted that NXP has gained 5.8% in the past year.

Competitive Scenario

Apart from NXPI, other semiconductor companies like Analog Devices ADI and MaxLinear MXL are also strengthening their efforts to gain a bigger share in the 5G market.

Analog Devices recently rolled out a RadioVerse System-on-Chip (SoC) series, which is designed for improving 5G RU performance and energy efficiency. Further, the company’s partnership with Samsung to support the faster deployment of 5G in the global market remains noteworthy. It is also worth mentioning that ADI has returned 6% in the past year.

Conversely, MaxLinear has been winning partnerships for 5G on the back of its robust solutions. Recently, a leading provider of wireless network solutions, ZHT has picked MXL’s MxL1600 family of RF Transceivers for its 5G radio remote unit small cells. Further, MaxLinear introduced a fully integrated SoC named Sierra for 4G/5G Open RAN radio units. It is to be noted that the stock has gained 64.7% in the past year.

Zacks Rank & Another Stock to Consider

Currently, NXP Semiconductors carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Another top-ranked stock in the broader technology sector is Advanced Micro Devices AMD, carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Advanced Micro Devices has gained 43.1% in the past year. The long-term earnings growth rate for the stock is currently projected at 29.1%.

