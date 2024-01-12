NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Aids Automotive Portfolio With SAF86xx

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI is benefiting from a strong product portfolio and an expanding customer base. Its shares have gained 23.1% in the past year, outperforming the industry’s growth of 16.4%.



In this regard, the company extended its automotive radar one-chip family with the SAF86xx, which integrates a high-performance transceiver, multi-core processor and MACsec hardware engine for secure data communication.



The SAF86xx is an integrated radar System-on-Chip (SOC) that streams low-level sensor data at 1 Gbit/s, optimizing ADAS partitioning for software-defined vehicles and enabling a seamless transition to new architectures through Over-the-Air updates.



The latest launch will enable Tier-1 automotive suppliers to develop compact, power-efficient radar sensors that provide extended detection range, reliable detection of small objects and protection for vulnerable road users.



NXP Semiconductors is expected to gain solid traction across automotive electronics suppliers on the back of its latest move.



Notably, HELLA, a leading automotive electronics supplier, will use NXP's SoC family to develop its 7th-generation radar portfolio, including front, rear, corner and side variants.

Growing Focus on the Automotive Market

Apart from SAF86xx, the company rolled out Trimension NCJ29D6, a fully integrated automotive Ultra-Wideband (UWB) family that integrates real-time localization with short-range radar, enabling secure car access, child presence detection, intrusion alert and gesture recognition.



NXP Semiconductors also unveiled another UWB device, NCJ29D6B, which enhances secure car access via a digital key on a UWB-enabled mobile phone, offering design flexibility, future-proofing, higher radio frequency sensitivity and a larger memory size.



The company’s launch of S32M2, a purpose-built motor control solution for improving efficiency in vehicle applications like pumps, fans and trunk openers, remains noteworthy.



This integrated system-in-package solution adds power, analog functions and extensive software libraries to the widely adopted S32K microcontrollers, addressing the emerging software-defined electric vehicle market.

To Conclude

All the above-mentioned endeavors are likely to boost the company’s performance across the automotive end-market, which accounts for the majority of its total revenues.



Strong momentum in the automotive end-market will likely aid the company’s overall financial performance in the upcoming period.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2024 total revenues is pegged at $13.72 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 3.5%.



The consensus mark for 2024 earnings is pegged at $14.62 per share, indicating year-over-year growth of 4.8%.

