NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) closed the most recent trading day at $221.34, moving +2.46% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.24% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.01%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.26%.

The stock of chipmaker has risen by 12.89% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of NXP Semiconductors in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on April 28, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.97, showcasing a 12.5% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $3.12 billion, reflecting a 9.99% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $13.93 per share and revenue of $13.44 billion, indicating changes of +17.95% and +9.58%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for NXP Semiconductors should also be noted by investors. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.01% downward. NXP Semiconductors is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

In terms of valuation, NXP Semiconductors is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 15.51. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 32.64.

Investors should also note that NXPI has a PEG ratio of 0.89 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 0.89 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 21, which puts it in the top 9% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.