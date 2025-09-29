NXP Semiconductors N.V. (XTRA:VNX) Price Target Increased by 24.27% to 225.34

The average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (XTRA:VNX) has been revised to 225,34 € / share. This is an increase of 24.27% from the prior estimate of 181,33 € dated May 10, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 180,63 € to a high of 258,42 € / share. The average price target represents an increase of 16.76% from the latest reported closing price of 193,00 € / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,107 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to VNX is 0.34%, an increase of 2.68%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.72% to 289,744K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 22,642K shares representing 8.98% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,358K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNX by 4.26% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 11,250K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,731K shares , representing a decrease of 13.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNX by 86.55% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 8,237K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,134K shares , representing an increase of 1.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in VNX by 83.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 7,170K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,062K shares , representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNX by 3.70% over the last quarter.

FSELX - Semiconductors Portfolio holds 6,196K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,601K shares , representing an increase of 9.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in VNX by 0.91% over the last quarter.

