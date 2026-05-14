NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI) Price Target Increased by 11.38% to 257.35

The average one-year price target for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (WBAG:NXPI) has been revised to € 257,35 / share. This is an increase of 11.38% from the prior estimate of € 231,04 dated April 27, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of € 171,36 to a high of € 307,30 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 0.82% from the latest reported closing price of € 255,25 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,181 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXP Semiconductors N.V.. This is an decrease of 643 owner(s) or 35.25% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXPI is 0.15%, an increase of 51.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.73% to 250,623K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 20,262K shares representing 8.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,379K shares , representing a decrease of 0.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 90.50% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 13,043K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,584K shares , representing an increase of 3.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 85.99% over the last quarter.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 8,078K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,850K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,728K shares , representing an increase of 1.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 0.77% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 5,799K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,575K shares , representing an increase of 3.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXPI by 5.82% over the last quarter.

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