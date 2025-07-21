NXP Semiconductors N.V. Q2 Profit Drops

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) announced earnings for second quarter that Drops, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $445 million, or $1.75 per share. This compares with $658 million, or $2.54 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $690 million or $2.72 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.4% to $2.926 billion from $3.127 billion last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $445 Mln. vs. $658 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.75 vs. $2.54 last year. -Revenue: $2.926 Bln vs. $3.127 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.