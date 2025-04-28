NXP Semiconductors N.V. Q1 Profit Declines

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from last year

The company's earnings totaled $490 million, or $1.92 per share. This compares with $639 million, or $2.47 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $673 billion or $2.64 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 9.3% to $2.835 billion from $3.126 billion last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $490 Mln. vs. $639 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.92 vs. $2.47 last year. -Revenue: $2.835 Bln vs. $3.126 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $2.46-$2.86 Next quarter revenue guidance: $2.800-$3.000 bln

