NXP Semiconductors N.V. Announces Q2 2025 Financial Results Release and Conference Call Schedule

NXP Semiconductors will release Q2 2025 financial results on July 21, followed by a conference call on July 22.

Quiver AI Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced that it will disclose its financial results for the second quarter of 2025 after the market closes on July 21, 2025. A conference call for the financial community is scheduled for July 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT, where interested parties can pre-register or obtain access codes for the live event. A replay will be available shortly after the call. NXP, which operates in over 30 countries and generated $12.61 billion in revenue in 2024, is a leader in providing innovative solutions across various sectors, including automotive and IoT. Further details can be found on their website.

Potential Positives

NXP Semiconductors will announce its financial results for Q2 2025, providing transparency and accountability to investors.

The scheduled conference call allows investors and analysts to engage directly with the company's leadership, fostering communication and trust.

The company reported significant revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024, indicating strong financial performance and growth potential.

NXP’s diverse operations across multiple markets enhance its resilience and attractiveness to investors.

Potential Negatives

Announcement of financial results may indicate ongoing financial uncertainty or pressure within the company, raising concerns among investors.

FAQ

When will NXP Semiconductors release its Q2 2025 financial results?

NXP Semiconductors will release its Q2 2025 financial results on July 21, 2025, after market close.

What time is theearnings conference callfor Q2 2025?

Theearnings conference callwill take place on July 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I join the NXPearnings conference call

Interested parties can pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the call.

Will there be a replay of theearnings callavailable?

Yes, a replay of theearnings callwill be available via webcast shortly after the call ends.

Where can I find more information about NXP Semiconductors?

More information about NXP Semiconductors can be found at their official website, www.nxp.com.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN purchased up to $15,000 on 04/08.

on 04/08. REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 9,132 shares for an estimated $2,100,360

ANDREW MICALLEF (EVP, Chief Operations Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $213,940

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 522 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 517 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Cantor Fitzgerald issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/18/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/12/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $NXPI, check out Quiver Quantitative's $NXPI forecast page.

Full Release



EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced it will release financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of normal trading on the NASDAQ Global Select Market on Monday, July 21, 2025. The company will host a conference call with the financial community on Tuesday, July 22, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. U.S. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT).







Earnings Conference Call Details







Interested parties may pre-register for the



webcast



or obtain a user-specific access code to join the live conference



call



.





A replay of the call will be available via webcast for on-demand listening shortly after the completion of the call.







About NXP Semiconductors







NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at



www.nxp.com



.









For further information, please contact:

























Investor:





Media:









Jeff Palmer





Paige Iven











jeff.palmer@nxp.com









paige.iven@nxp.com











+1 408 205 0687





+1 817 975 0602





















NXP-CORP



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.