NXP Semiconductors N.V. Announces Interim Dividend of $1.014 per Share for Q1 2025

NXP Semiconductors announces a $1.014 interim dividend for Q1 2025, payable on April 9 to shareholders of record.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced an interim dividend of $1.014 per ordinary share as part of its capital return program, reflecting the company's strong financial position and growth prospects. The dividend will be paid in cash on April 9, 2025, to shareholders recorded by March 19, 2025, and it will be subject to a 15% Dutch withholding tax. This decision highlights NXP’s commitment to delivering value to its shareholders while maintaining confidence in its ongoing business strategy within the automotive, industrial, IoT, mobile, and communications markets. NXP generated $12.61 billion in revenue in 2024 and operates in over 30 countries, emphasizing its innovative solutions and distinguishing market presence.

Potential Positives

NXP Semiconductors has demonstrated financial strength by approving an interim dividend of $1.014 per ordinary share, indicating confidence in long-term growth and robust cash flow.

The company continues its ongoing capital return program, highlighting a commitment to returning value to shareholders.

The payment of dividends is a positive signal to investors, potentially enhancing shareholder loyalty and attracting new investors.

Potential Negatives

The announcement includes significant forward-looking statements that highlight various risks and uncertainties, which may create concerns among investors regarding the company's future performance.

The press release mentions potential negative impacts from geopolitical tensions and trade disputes, suggesting vulnerabilities in NXP's supply chain and market demand.

Dividend payments are subject to Dutch tax withholding, which could deter non-Dutch investors or complicate the investment landscape for foreign shareholders.

FAQ

What is the amount of the interim dividend announced by NXP Semiconductors?

The interim dividend is $1.014 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2025.

When will the interim dividend be paid to shareholders?

The interim dividend will be paid on April 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2025.

What is the Dutch dividend withholding tax rate on cash dividends?

The Dutch dividend withholding tax rate is 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances.

How can non-Dutch residents claim a refund on withholding tax?

Non-Dutch resident shareholders may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax based on their circumstances.

Where can I find more information about NXP Semiconductors?

More information about NXP Semiconductors can be found at their official website, www.nxp.com.

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE WILLIAM R. KEATING sold up to $15,000 on 09/11.

$NXPI Insider Trading Activity

$NXPI insiders have traded $NXPI stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER WUAMETT (EVP & General Counsel) sold 3,500 shares for an estimated $813,225

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 462 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 714 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, March 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As part of its ongoing capital return program, NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) today announced that its board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend. The actions are based on the continued and significant strength of the NXP capital structure, and the board’s confidence in the company’s ability to drive long-term growth and strong cash flow.





The board of directors has approved the payment of an interim dividend of $1.014 per ordinary share for the first quarter of 2025. The interim dividend will be paid in cash on April 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of March 19, 2025.







Taxation – Cash Dividends







Cash dividends will be subject to the deduction of Dutch dividend withholding tax at the rate of 15 percent, which may be reduced in certain circumstances. Non-Dutch resident shareholders, depending on their circumstances, may be entitled to a full or partial refund of Dutch dividend withholding tax. If you are uncertain as to the tax treatment of any dividends, consult your tax advisor.









About NXP Semiconductors









NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ: NXPI) is the trusted partner for innovative solutions in the automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets. NXP's "Brighter Together" approach combines leading-edge technology with pioneering people to develop system solutions that make the connected world better, safer, and more secure. The company has operations in more than 30 countries and posted revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024. Find out more at





www.nxp.com





.









Forward-looking Statements









This document includes forward-looking statements which include statements regarding NXP’s business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, market data, as well as any other statements which are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements are subject to numerous factors, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to be materially different from those projected. These factors, risks and uncertainties include the following: market demand and semiconductor industry conditions; our ability to successfully introduce new technologies and products; the demand for the goods into which NXP’s products are incorporated; trade disputes between the U.S. and China, potential increase of barriers to international trade and resulting disruptions to NXP's established supply chains; the impact of government actions and regulations, including restrictions on the export of US-regulated products and technology; increasing and evolving cybersecurity threats and privacy risks, including theft of sensitive or confidential data; the ability to generate sufficient cash, raise sufficient capital or refinance corporate debt at or before maturity to meet both NXP's debt service and research and development and capital investment requirements; our ability to accurately estimate demand and match our production capacity accordingly or obtain supplies from third-party producers to meet demand; our access to production capacity from third-party outsourcing partners, and any events that might affect their business or NXP’s relationship with them; our ability to secure adequate and timely supply of equipment and materials from suppliers; our ability to avoid operational problems and product defects and, if such issues were to arise, to correct them quickly; our ability to form strategic partnerships and joint ventures and to successfully cooperate with our alliance partners; our ability to win competitive bid selection processes; our ability to develop products for use in customers’ equipment and products; the ability to successfully hire and retain key management and senior product engineers; global hostilities, including the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and resulting regional instability, sanctions and any other retaliatory measures taken against Russia and the continued hostilities and the armed conflict in the Middle East, which could adversely impact the global supply chain, disrupt our operations or negatively impact the demand for our products in our primary end markets; the ability to maintain good relationships with NXP's suppliers; and a change in tax laws could have an effect on our estimated effective tax rate. In addition, this document contains information concerning the semiconductor industry, our end markets and business generally, which is forward-looking in nature and is based on a variety of assumptions regarding the ways in which the semiconductor industry, our end markets and business will develop. NXP has based these assumptions on information currently available, if any one or more of these assumptions turn out to be incorrect, actual results may differ from those predicted. While NXP does not know what impact any such differences may have on its business, if there are such differences, its future results of operations and its financial condition could be materially adversely affected. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak to results only as of the date the statements were made. Except for any ongoing obligation to disclose material information as required by the United States federal securities laws, NXP does not have any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after we distribute this document, whether to reflect any future events or circumstances or otherwise. For a discussion of potential risks and uncertainties, please refer to the risk factors listed in our SEC filings. Copies of our SEC filings are available on our Investor Relations website, www.nxp.com/investor or from the SEC website,





www.sec.gov





.







For further information, please contact:











Investors:





Media:









Jeff Palmer





Paige Iven













jeff.palmer@nxp.com









paige.iven@nxp.com









+1 408 205 0687





+1 817 975 0602





















