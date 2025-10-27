Markets
NXP Semiconductors N.V. Announces Fall In Q3 Bottom Line

(RTTNews) - NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) reported a profit for third quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's bottom line came in at $631 million, or $2.48 per share. This compares with $718 million, or $2.79 per share, last year.

Excluding items, NXP Semiconductors N.V. reported adjusted earnings of $790 million or $3.11 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 2.4% to $3.173 billion from $3.250 billion last year.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $631 Mln. vs. $718 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.48 vs. $2.79 last year. -Revenue: $3.173 Bln vs. $3.250 Bln last year.

