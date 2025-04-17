NXP Semiconductors N.V. to Announce First Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Host Earnings Conference Call

NXP Semiconductors will announce Q1 2025 financial results on April 28, followed by a conference call on April 29.

Quiver AI Summary

NXP Semiconductors N.V. announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter of 2025 on April 28, 2025, after the close of trading. Following the release, the company will hold a conference call for the financial community on April 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT. Interested participants can pre-register for the call and a replay will be available shortly after it concludes. NXP is a leader in innovative solutions across various markets including automotive and IoT, and reported revenues of $12.61 billion in 2024.

Potential Positives

NXP Semiconductors is set to announce its financial results for Q1 2025, indicating transparency and engagement with shareholders.

The company will host a conference call for financial discussion, demonstrating commitment to communication with investors and analysts.

NXP's reported revenue of $12.61 billion in 2024 highlights strong performance and market presence.

Potential Negatives

FAQ

When will NXP Semiconductors release its financial results for Q1 2025?

NXP Semiconductors will release its Q1 2025 financial results on April 28, 2025.

What time is the NXP Semiconductors conference call?

The conference call will take place on April 29, 2025, at 8:00 a.m. EDT.

How can I join the NXP Semiconductors conference call?

Interested parties can pre-register for the webcast or obtain a user-specific access code to join the call.

Will there be a replay of the NXP conference call available?

Yes, a replay of the conference call will be available for on-demand listening shortly after it concludes.

What markets does NXP Semiconductors serve?

NXP Semiconductors provides innovative solutions in automotive, industrial & IoT, mobile, and communications infrastructure markets.

$NXPI Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

$NXPI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 455 institutional investors add shares of $NXPI stock to their portfolio, and 569 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$NXPI Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

$NXPI Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $287.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Joseph Moore from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $235.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $290.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $231.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $285.0 on 11/05/2024

