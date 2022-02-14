NXP Semiconductors' (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shareholders Will Receive A Bigger Dividend Than Last Year

NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s (NASDAQ:NXPI) dividend will be increasing to US$0.84 on 6th of April. This takes the annual payment to 1.4% of the current stock price, which is about average for the industry.

NXP Semiconductors' Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

We like a dividend to be consistent over the long term, so checking whether it is sustainable is important. However, NXP Semiconductors' earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 36.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 37%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend.

NasdaqGS:NXPI Historic Dividend February 14th 2022

NXP Semiconductors Is Still Building Its Track Record

The company has maintained a consistent dividend for a few years now, but we would like to see a longer track record before relying on it. The dividend has gone from US$1.00 in 2019 to the most recent annual payment of US$3.38. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 50% over that duration. The dividend has been growing rapidly, however with such a short payment history we can't know for sure if payment can continue to grow over the long term, so caution may be warranted.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. We are encouraged to see that NXP Semiconductors has grown earnings per share at 64% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like NXP Semiconductors' Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All of these factors considered, we think this has solid potential as a dividend stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Taking the debate a bit further, we've identified 4 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors that investors need to be conscious of moving forward. If you are a dividend investor, you might also want to look at our curated list of high performing dividend stock.

