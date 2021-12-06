NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Is Experiencing Growth In Returns On Capital

There are a few key trends to look for if we want to identify the next multi-bagger. One common approach is to try and find a company with returns on capital employed (ROCE) that are increasing, in conjunction with a growing amount of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. So when we looked at NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) and its trend of ROCE, we really liked what we saw.

What is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on NXP Semiconductors is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.14 = US$2.3b ÷ (US$20b - US$3.4b) (Based on the trailing twelve months to October 2021).

Thus, NXP Semiconductors has an ROCE of 14%. By itself that's a normal return on capital and it's in line with the industry's average returns of 14%.

NasdaqGS:NXPI Return on Capital Employed December 6th 2021

Above you can see how the current ROCE for NXP Semiconductors compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering NXP Semiconductors here for free.

How Are Returns Trending?

We're pretty happy with how the ROCE has been trending at NXP Semiconductors. The figures show that over the last five years, returns on capital have grown by 578%. That's not bad because this tells for every dollar invested (capital employed), the company is increasing the amount earned from that dollar. Interestingly, the business may be becoming more efficient because it's applying 25% less capital than it was five years ago. NXP Semiconductors may be selling some assets so it's worth investigating if the business has plans for future investments to increase returns further still.

The Bottom Line

In the end, NXP Semiconductors has proven it's capital allocation skills are good with those higher returns from less amount of capital. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. With that being said, we still think the promising fundamentals mean the company deserves some further due diligence.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for NXP Semiconductors you'll probably want to know about.

If you want to search for solid companies with great earnings, check out this free list of companies with good balance sheets and impressive returns on equity.

