NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 14, 2020

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 14, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.375 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 05, 2020. Shareholders who purchased NXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that NXPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $123.1, the dividend yield is 1.22%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXPI was $123.1, representing a -11.81% decrease from the 52 week high of $139.59 and a 110.75% increase over the 52 week low of $58.41.

NXPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.07. Zacks Investment Research reports NXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -56.77%, compared to an industry average of -18.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXPI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?
The following ETF(s) have NXPI as a top-10 holding:

  • iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)
  • Vanguard Extended Market ETF (VXF).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VXF with an increase of 28.77% over the last 100 days. SOXX has the highest percent weighting of NXPI at 4.13%.

