NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 12, 2021

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 50.13% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXPI was $180.43, representing a -9.87% decrease from the 52 week high of $200.19 and a 208.9% increase over the 52 week low of $58.41.

NXPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.15. Zacks Investment Research reports NXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 18.33%, compared to an industry average of 15.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXPI Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXPI as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (FIVG)

VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (SMH)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (SOXX)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (ARKQ)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (XSD).

The top-performing ETF of this group is ARKQ with an increase of 29.86% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of NXPI at 5.5%.

