NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 14, 2021

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 06, 2021. Shareholders who purchased NXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 0.09% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $201.05, the dividend yield is 1.12%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXPI was $201.05, representing a -7.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $216.43 and a 96.41% increase over the 52 week low of $102.36.

NXPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM) and NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA). NXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.48. Zacks Investment Research reports NXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 22.96%, compared to an industry average of 31.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the NXPI Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXPI as a top-10 holding:

Defiance Next Gen Connectivity ETF (NXPI)

iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (NXPI)

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NXPI)

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (NXPI)

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NXPI).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PWC with an increase of 8.64% over the last 100 days. FIVG has the highest percent weighting of NXPI at 5.5%.

