NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 14, 2021

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 14, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.563 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 06, 2022. Shareholders who purchased NXPI prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that NXPI has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $226.46, the dividend yield is .99%.

The previous trading day's last sale of NXPI was $226.46, representing a -5.61% decrease from the 52 week high of $239.91 and a 48.08% increase over the 52 week low of $152.93.

NXPI is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) and Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (TSM). NXPI's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $5.66. Zacks Investment Research reports NXPI's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 37.13%, compared to an industry average of 27.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the nxpi Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to NXPI through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have NXPI as a top-10 holding:

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL)

AdvisorShares Dorsey Wright ADR ETF (AADR)

First Trust IPOX Europe Equity Opportunities ETF (FPXE)

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL)

Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB).

The top-performing ETF of this group is PVAL with an increase of 8.56% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of NXPI at 4.14%.

