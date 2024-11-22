NXP Semiconductors initiated with an Overweight at Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo initiated coverage of NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) with an Overweight rating and $250 price target While semiconductor demand “continues to bounce along the bottom,” NXP’s competitive positioning and diverse manufacturing strategy can drive continued market share gains and further its gross margin leverage toward its new 57%-63% 2027 target, the analyst tells investors in a research note.
