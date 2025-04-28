NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Earnings Results: $NXPI Reports Quarterly Earnings

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS ($NXPI) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported earnings of $2.64 per share, beating estimates of $2.63 by $0.01. The company also reported revenue of $2,835,000,000, missing estimates of $2,886,799,124 by $-51,799,124.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 474 institutional investors add shares of NXP SEMICONDUCTORS stock to their portfolio, and 579 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $NXPI stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXPI stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON purchased up to $15,000 on 02/05.

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $NXPI in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Loop Capital Markets issued a "Buy" rating on 11/11/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/05/2024

Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 11/05/2024

NXP SEMICONDUCTORS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $NXPI recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $NXPI in the last 6 months, with a median target of $285.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $229.0 on 04/21/2025

on 04/21/2025 Gary Mobley from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $300.0 on 11/11/2024

on 11/11/2024 Chris Caso from Wolfe Research set a target price of $290.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Tore Svanberg from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $231.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Blayne Curtis from Jefferies set a target price of $300.0 on 11/05/2024

on 11/05/2024 Ross Seymore from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $285.0 on 11/05/2024

