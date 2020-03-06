NXP Semiconductors Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for NXPI

In trading on Friday, shares of NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $111.45, changing hands as low as $110.17 per share. NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently trading off about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $85.38 per share, with $139.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $110.69.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.