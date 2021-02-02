NXP (NXPI) Q4 Earnings & Revenues Surpass Estimates, Up Y/Y

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI reported fourth-quarter 2020 non-GAAP earnings of $2.68 per share, which outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.11. The figure increased 11.2% year over year and 57.6% sequentially.



Net sales of $2.51 billion surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.7%. The figure was up 9% from the year-ago period and 11% on a sequential basis.

Let’s delve deeper into the numbers.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

NXP Semiconductors N.V. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | NXP Semiconductors N.V. Quote

Segments in Detail

Automotive generated $1.2 billion sales (contributing 48% to its net sales), which reflects an increase of 24% sequentially and 9% year over year.



Sales from Industrial & IoT came in at $511 million (20% of net sales), down 1% sequentially but up 23% from the prior-year quarter.



Sales from Mobile came in at $409 million (16% of net sales), up 21% sequentially and 23% from the year-ago level.



Communication Infrastructure & Others generated $394 million sales (which contributed 16% to its net sales), down 13% sequentially and 14% year over year.

Operating Results

Non-GAAP gross margin was 52.9%, down 130 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter but up 280 bps sequentially.



Operating expenses were $829 million, 18.2% lower than the year-ago quarter.



Non-GAAP operating margin of 30.5% for the reported quarter expanded 470 bps from the prior-year period and 60 bps sequentially.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow

At fourth quarter-end, cash and cash equivalent balance were $2.3 billion compared with $3.6 billion in the prior quarter.



Inventories were $1 billion versus $1.1 billion in the third quarter. Accounts receivables increased to $765 million from $755 million in the third quarter.



Long-term debt was $7.6 billion for the reported quarter.

During the fourth quarter, NXP returned $105 million to shareholders, primarily through previously announced dividend payments.



NXP generated cash flow of $1.03 billion, up from $527 million in the third quarter. Capital expenditure was $103 million versus $68 million in the prior quarter.

Guidance

For the first quarter, NXP projects revenues to be $2.55 billion, indicating an increase of 2% sequentially and 26% year over year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for the same is pegged at $2.47 billion.



Non-GAAP gross margin is projected at 53.5% and non-GAAP operating margin is expected to be 30.4%.

Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

Currently, NXP has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the broader technology sector include Semtech Corporation SMTC, Overstock.com, Inc. OSTK and Microchip Technology Incorporated MCHP, each carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Long-term earnings growth for Semtech, Overstock.com, and Microchip Technology is currently projected at 12.5%, 20% and 14.9%, respectively.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.