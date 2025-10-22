NXP (NXPI) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

In its upcoming report, NXP Semiconductors (NXPI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.11 per share, reflecting a decline of 9.9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.15 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 3%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific NXP metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Automotive' will likely reach $1.83 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of 0%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Communications Infrastructure & Other' should come in at $331.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of -26.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Industrial & IoT' will reach $580.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Mobile' to reach $412.47 million. The estimate suggests a change of +1.3% year over year.

Shares of NXP have demonstrated returns of -1.5% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), NXPI is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI)

