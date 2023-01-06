NXP (NXPI) Expands Radar Portfolio With SAF85xx One-Chip Launch

NXP Semiconductors N.V. NXPI has introduced the next-generation of automotive radar one-chip IC family named SAF85xx for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving systems.

The SAF85xx one-chip family, which is the new industry-first 28nm RFCMOS radar, combines the company’s high performance radar sensing and processing technologies into a single device.

With the help of the recent one-chip radar family, tier ones and original equipment manufacturers can get flexibility in addressing short, medium and long-range radar applications. This will help them address challenging NCAP safety requirements.

Thus, the recent launch of automotive radar family is expected to help NXPI gain momentum among customers. This, in turn, will contribute well to the company’s top-line growth.

DENSO Corporation, a global automotive components manufacturer will use NXPI’s one-chip radar technology for the development of its advanced ADAS platform.

We believe that this will help NXPI win the confidence of the investors in the near term and long haul.

Shares of NXPI have lost 32.4% in the past year compared with the Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 33.1%.

Growing Radar Portfolio

The latest introduction of one-chip radar family bodes well with NXPI’s continuous efforts toward expanding its portfolio of radar solutions.

Apart from the recent launch, the company unveiled the second-generation RFCMOS radar transceiver family, which enables complete sensing for critical safety applications.

NXPI introduced two processors – S32R45 and S32R41 – which serve the L2+ through L5 autonomy sectors, enabling 4D imaging radar for 360-degree surround sensing.

NXP Semiconductors released premium radar software development kit to enable developers enhance the performance of radar systems.

Booming Market Prospects

NXP Semiconductor’s growing portfolio of radar solutions will continue to help it capitalize in the growing prospects present in the automotive radar and ADAS market.

Per a Precedence Research report, the global automotive radar market is likely to reach $25 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 22% over the 2022-2030 forecast period.

According to a Market Research Future report, the ADAS market is expected to hit $55 billion by 2027. The report also reveals that the market is likely to see a CAGR of 10% between 2022 and 2030.

Though NXPI’s growing initiatives to strengthen its position in the abovementioned markets remain positive, the coronavirus pandemic-induced supply-chain constraint and mounting expenses continue to remain major headwinds.

