NXGN vs. OMCL: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors interested in Medical Info Systems stocks are likely familiar with Nextgen Healthcare (NXGN) and Omnicell (OMCL). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank emphasizes companies with positive estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight stocks with specific traits.

Nextgen Healthcare and Omnicell are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that NXGN is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

NXGN currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.42, while OMCL has a forward P/E of 37.15. We also note that NXGN has a PEG ratio of 2.17. This figure is similar to the commonly-used P/E ratio, with the PEG ratio also factoring in a company's expected earnings growth rate. OMCL currently has a PEG ratio of 3.10.

Another notable valuation metric for NXGN is its P/B ratio of 2.89. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, OMCL has a P/B of 5.64.

Based on these metrics and many more, NXGN holds a Value grade of B, while OMCL has a Value grade of C.

NXGN has seen stronger estimate revision activity and sports more attractive valuation metrics than OMCL, so it seems like value investors will conclude that NXGN is the superior option right now.

