NXGN Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc (Symbol: NXGN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $17.41, changing hands as high as $17.46 per share. NextGen Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXGN's low point in its 52 week range is $13.60 per share, with $21.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.43.

