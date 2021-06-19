NXGN Crosses Below Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of NextGen Healthcare Inc (Symbol: NXGN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.34, changing hands as low as $17.02 per share. NextGen Healthcare Inc shares are currently trading off about 3.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXGN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXGN's low point in its 52 week range is $9.95 per share, with $23.80 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.07.

