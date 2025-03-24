$NXGL Earnings Results: $NXGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NXGL ($NXGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,040,000, missing estimates of $3,051,840 by $-11,840.
$NXGL Insider Trading Activity
$NXGL insiders have traded $NXGL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ADAM R. LEVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999 and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $43,024.
- ADAM E III DRAPCZUK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $48,125
- SCOTT ROBERT HENRY has made 1 purchase buying 1,818 shares for an estimated $4,999 and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $42,450.
- STEVEN MARK GLASSMAN purchased 9,090 shares for an estimated $24,997
- JOHN NACHUM STEIN purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999
- JEROME B ZELDIS purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999
$NXGL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NXGL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 129,876 shares (+456.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $579,246
- MORGAN STANLEY added 86,204 shares (+5387.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $384,469
- NORTHEAST FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. removed 31,848 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,042
- STATE STREET CORP added 17,259 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $76,975
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 12,035 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $53,676
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 11,259 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $29,048
- IFP ADVISORS, INC added 11,000 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $49,060
