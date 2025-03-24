$NXGL Earnings Results: $NXGL Reports Quarterly Earnings

$NXGL ($NXGL) posted quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 24th. The company reported earnings of -$0.08 per share, beating estimates of -$0.10 by $0.02. The company also reported revenue of $3,040,000, missing estimates of $3,051,840 by $-11,840.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $NXGL stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

$NXGL Insider Trading Activity

$NXGL insiders have traded $NXGL stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $NXGL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ADAM R. LEVY (Chief Executive Officer) has made 1 purchase buying 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999 and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $43,024 .

and 3 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated . ADAM E III DRAPCZUK (Chief Financial Officer) purchased 17,500 shares for an estimated $48,125

SCOTT ROBERT HENRY has made 1 purchase buying 1,818 shares for an estimated $4,999 and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $42,450 .

and 4 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated . STEVEN MARK GLASSMAN purchased 9,090 shares for an estimated $24,997

JOHN NACHUM STEIN purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

JEROME B ZELDIS purchased 3,636 shares for an estimated $9,999

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$NXGL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 8 institutional investors add shares of $NXGL stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.