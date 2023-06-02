NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NXG) Declares $0.27 Dividend

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.27 per share ($3.24 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.27 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $36.47 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.88%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 7.44%, the lowest has been 4.14%, and the highest has been 15.85%. The standard deviation of yields is 2.15 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 5.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NXG is 0.27%, an increase of 57.05%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.51% to 1,054K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Raymond James & Associates holds 168K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 140K shares, representing an increase of 16.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXG by 8.84% over the last quarter.

Saba Capital Management holds 118K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 124K shares, representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXG by 28.82% over the last quarter.

Zimmer Partners holds 78K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 77K shares, representing an increase of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NXG by 5.77% over the last quarter.

Bulldog Investors, LLP holds 75K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 73.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXG by 287.54% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 64K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing an increase of 69.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NXG by 204.80% over the last quarter.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

he Cushing NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund’s objective is to seek high total return with an emphasis on current income. There can be no assurance that the Fund’s investment objective will be achieved. Under normal market conditions, the Fund will invest at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in a portfolio of equity and debt securities of infrastructure companies, including: (i) energy infrastructure companies, (ii) industrial infrastructure companies, (iii) sustainable infrastructure companies, and (iv) technology and communication infrastructure companies. The Fund will invest no more than 25% of its Managed Assets in securities of energy master limited partnerships (“MLPs”).

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.