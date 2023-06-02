NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund (SRV) Declares $0.45 Dividend

NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund said on June 1, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.45 per share ($5.40 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.45 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 14, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 15, 2023 will receive the payment on June 30, 2023.

At the current share price of $34.41 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 15.69%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.64%, the lowest has been 2.18%, and the highest has been 10.88%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.31 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 9.23 standard deviations above the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in NXG Cushing Midstream Energy Fund. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SRV is 0.20%, a decrease of 36.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 30.97% to 678K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Saba Capital Management holds 131K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 220K shares, representing a decrease of 67.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRV by 17.95% over the last quarter.

Voya Prime Rate Trust holds 62K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing a decrease of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRV by 7.42% over the last quarter.

CEFS - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF holds 55K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 60K shares, representing a decrease of 8.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRV by 12.16% over the last quarter.

Special Opportunities Fund holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares, representing a decrease of 27.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRV by 22.43% over the last quarter.

1607 Capital Partners holds 51K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 99K shares, representing a decrease of 93.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SRV by 48.35% over the last quarter.

Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company with an investment objective of seeking a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in master limited partnership (MLP) investments.

