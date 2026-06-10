Nxera Taps OpenFold's AI Ecosystem To Advance GPCR Drug Discovery

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (SOLTF) has joined OpenFold, a global open-source AI research consortium that develops advanced structural prediction tools for biology and drug discovery. The group includes leading pharmaceutical companies such as Bristol Myers Squibb, Novo Nordisk, Bayer and Roche, alongside technology partners including Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and NVIDIA.

OpenFold's mission is to expand access to powerful AI-driven tools that support basic biological research and enable the development of medicines that would be difficult to discover without advanced computational methods. Nxera's participation aligns with the company's strategy to enhance R&D productivity and operational efficiency through AI, a priority highlighted at its March 2026 shareholder meeting.

At the center of this effort is Nxera's proprietary NxWave platform, which integrates GPCR structure-based drug discovery, computational chemistry, proprietary datasets, and AI-enabled modeling. Through OpenFold, the company plans to:

- Create synergies between its computational chemistry and quantum-inspired biophysics capabilities.

-Continuously evaluate state-of-the-art open-source structural prediction models, including OpenFold and OpenFold3-preview.

- Conduct GPCR -focused benchmarking and performance assessments.

-Participate in consortium governance and contribute to future research directions.

Nxera emphasized that its role in the consortium is as a user of open-source tools, with no requirement to contribute proprietary data or intellectual property.

Patrik Foerch, Nxera's Chief Scientific Officer and President of Nxera Pharma UK, said the collaboration strengthens the company's AI-enabled GPCR discovery capabilities and supports its broader goal of advancing from target validation to clinical development more efficiently. He noted that access to a global ecosystem of AI and pharmaceutical partners will help the company progress toward its 2030 vision.

SOLTF has traded between $4.90 and $7.31 over the past year. The stock closed Tuesday's trading at $6.18.

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