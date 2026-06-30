Nxera Pharma Secures $10 Million Milestone Payment From AbbVie In Neurological Disease Collaboration

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. (TSE 4565) announced it will receive a US$10 million milestone payment from AbbVie, reflecting progress in their ongoing collaboration focused on developing therapies for neurological diseases. The payment marks the fourth milestone achieved since the partnership began in 2022.

Since the collaboration began, Nxera has hit all four expected near-term R&D milestones and received a total of US$40 million in payments from AbbVie. The first milestone was achieved in June 2024, the second in September 2025, and the third in April 2026. Under the agreement, Nxera remains eligible for up to US$1.2 billion in potential option, development and commercial milestones, along with tiered royalties on future global sales.

Neurological disorders remain an area of high unmet medical need, and the collaboration leverages Nxera's proprietary NxWave GPCR drug discovery platform alongside AbbVie's global development expertise. The agreement includes research funding, milestone payments, and potential royalties tied to successful development and commercialization.

Christopher Cargill, President and CEO of Nxera Pharma, stated that the milestone reflects both the strength of Nxera's discovery platform and the value of its partnership with AbbVie. He emphasized that the company continues to advance its internal pipeline while benefiting from external collaborations that expand its reach in neuroscience.

This milestone strengthens Nxera's financial position and underscores AbbVie's continued investment in neuroscience. The companies aim to accelerate the development of innovative treatments that address critical gaps in neurological care, highlighting the value of biotech-pharma partnerships in advancing patient-focused therapies.

SOLTF has traded between $4.90 and $7.31 over the past year. The stock closed Monday's trading at $6.37.

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