Nxera Pharma Reports Key Milestones and Revenue Growth

November 01, 2024 — 02:53 am EDT

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma has reported significant milestones in the third quarter of 2024, including the approval of QUVIVIQ™ for insomnia treatment in Japan and positive Phase 2 data for a schizophrenia treatment candidate. The company also saw a substantial increase in revenue, driven by development milestones and the consolidation of their Japanese operations, despite reporting a net loss for the period. These developments, alongside strategic partnerships, highlight Nxera’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies and strengthening its market presence.

