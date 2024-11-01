Nxera Pharma Reports Key Milestones and Revenue Growth

Sosei Group (JP:4565) has released an update.

Nxera Pharma has reported significant milestones in the third quarter of 2024, including the approval of QUVIVIQ™ for insomnia treatment in Japan and positive Phase 2 data for a schizophrenia treatment candidate. The company also saw a substantial increase in revenue, driven by development milestones and the consolidation of their Japanese operations, despite reporting a net loss for the period. These developments, alongside strategic partnerships, highlight Nxera’s commitment to advancing innovative therapies and strengthening its market presence.

For further insights into JP:4565 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.