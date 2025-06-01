Markets
LLY

Nxera Pharma Reaches Key Milestone In Lilly Partnership For Diabetes & Metabolic Disease Research

June 01, 2025 — 09:28 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co., Ltd. announced that it has achieved a development milestone under its multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly and Co. (LLY) targeting diabetes and metabolic diseases, resulting in a payment to Nxera. The payment amount is undisclosed under the agreement with Lilly. Nxera expects to receive the milestone payment in the third quarter of the fiscal year ending December 2025.

Nxera and Lilly entered the multi-target collaboration in 2022 to leverage Nxeras GPCR-focused structure-based drug design capabilities and Lilly's extensive development, commercialization and therapeutic area expertise. Lilly will now be responsible for further development and commercialization.

As per the terms of the agreement, Nxera is eligible to receive development and commercial milestones totalling up to US$694 million, plus tiered royalties on global sales.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

LLY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.