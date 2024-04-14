Nxera Pharma Announces Supply And Distribution Deal With Handok For PIVLAZ In South Korea

(RTTNews) - Nxera Pharma Co. Ltd, formerly known as Sosei Group, announced that its operating business Nxera Pharma Korea has reached an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Handok Inc. to commercialize PIVLAZ (clazosentan sodium) 150 mg in South Korea.

PIVLAZ is the first drug approved in South Korea for the prevention of Cerebral Vasospasm in patients with Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage. PIVLAZ will become commercially available in South Korea in early 2025, Nxera Pharma said in a statement.

As per the terms of the agreement, Nxera Pharma Korea will provide drug product to Handok at an agreed price and Handok is exclusively responsible for the promotion, marketing, sales and distribution of PIVLAZ in South Korea. Nxera will receive a one-off upfront payment from Handok upon signing of the agreement and is eligible for further commercial milestone payments plus sales coming from product supply.

