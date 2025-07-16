Markets
NWTN

NWTN Secures $100 Mln UAE Strategic Investment From SEET

July 16, 2025 — 10:53 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - NWTN Inc. (NWTN), a UAE-based technology and manufacturing firm, Wednesday announced a US$100 million equity investment from SEET LLC, a subsidiary of Medad Holding.

Under a newly executed Share Purchase Agreement, SEET will acquire newly issued NWTN shares and partner in deploying "Smart Mobility, Smart Device, Smart Contract" solutions across urban transport, AI, clean energy and blockchain.

Upon closing, SEET will become NWTN's largest shareholder, reinforcing NWTN's leadership in high-end manufacturing and sustainable technologies.

NWTN is currently trading at $1.84, down $0.06 or 3.20 percent onn the Naadaq.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

NWTN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.