NWSA's Q4 Earnings Coming Up: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

News Corporation NWSA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Aug. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.21 billion, indicating growth of 5.39% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 21 cents per share in the past 30 days, up 10.53% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 18.67%.

News Corporation Price and EPS Surprise

News Corporation price-eps-surprise | News Corporation Quote

Let’s see how things have shaped up prior to this announcement.

Factors to Consider for NWSA

News Corporation is expected to deliver a resilient fourth quarter fiscal 2026 performance, with continued strength in its digital-first businesses likely offsetting macroeconomic headwinds and ongoing strategic investments. Dow Jones is expected to have remained the primary growth driver. Double-digit segment EBITDA growth is likely to be supported by sustained demand for Risk & Compliance and Dow Jones Energy offerings. The previously implemented Wall Street Journal digital subscription price increases, including higher rates for new and existing subscribers, likely improved average revenue per user. Enterprise partnerships were also expected to have driven stronger digital-only subscriber additions during the quarter.



Digital Real Estate Services is expected to have benefited from improving conditions in Australia, where new residential buy listings had increased 19% in April. Pricing gains, contract upgrades and continued momentum in RealPRO Select and adjacent businesses, including rentals, sellers and new homes, likely supported revenue growth. However, elevated U.S. mortgage rates likely continued to weigh on housing transactions, limiting a broader recovery at realtor.com.



HarperCollins' results are expected to have been supported by a stronger frontlist publishing schedule, including several major summer releases, although comparisons with the prior quarter may have been moderated following exceptionally strong demand for the Game Changer series tied to the Heated Rivalry adaptation.



News Media margins may likely be pressured by continued investment in the California Post and ongoing weakness in print operations. However, higher digital advertising, potential World Cup-related demand at talkSPORT and incremental content licensing revenues were expected to have partially offset these headwinds.



The accelerated share repurchase program likely continued to support earnings per share, while operational discipline and a favorable business mix were expected to have sustained margin expansion. Nevertheless, elevated interest rates, a subdued housing market and geopolitical uncertainty may have moderated the pace of overall growth.

What Our Model Says for NWSA

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you can see below.

News Corporation currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Sweetgreen SG currently has an Earnings ESP of +11.54% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. SG shares have declined 0.9% in the past six-month period. SG is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Groupon GRPN has an Earnings ESP of +4.00% and a Zacks Rank #3 at present. GRPN shares have surged 102.5% in the past six-month period. GRPN is set to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 6.



Portillo's Inc. PTLO presently has an Earnings ESP of +3.85% and a Zacks Rank #3. PTLO shares have declined 25.9% in the past six-month period. PTLO is slated to report its second-quarter 2026 results on Aug. 5.

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News Corporation (NWSA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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Sweetgreen, Inc. (SG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Portillo's Inc. (PTLO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.