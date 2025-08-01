NWSA Set to Report Q4 Earnings: Buy Now or Wait for the Results?

News Corporation NWSA is scheduled to report fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results on Aug. 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.10 billion, indicating a decline of 18.37% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 19 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating 11.76% growth year over year.



News Corp. has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in two of the trailing four quarters, missed in one, and matched in the remaining quarter, resulting in an average surprise of 8.51%.

Let us see how things have shaped up for the upcoming announcement.

Key Factors to Note Ahead of NWSA’s Q4 Results

NWSA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 performance is expected to have benefited from continued strength across its core growth pillars — Digital Real Estate, Book Publishing and Dow Jones. The completion of the Foxtel divestiture following the quarter’s close underscores its strategic focus on these high-performing segments, while its disciplined capital return strategy and key partnerships further enhanced financial flexibility and operational momentum during the period.



During the fiscal fourth quarter of 2025, the company strengthened its intelligence capabilities through the acquisitions of Oxford Analytica and DragonFly Intelligence, enhancing its offerings in geopolitical and macroeconomic analysis. Dow Jones Energy posted 10% revenue growth, supported by continued investment in proprietary pricing tools and real-time analytics, including a new carbon and clean fuels platform designed to help clients navigate the energy transition. Meanwhile, the Professional Information segment showed early signs of recovery, as the impact of a prior client dispute affecting Factiva began to subside. These strategic moves are expected to have contributed meaningfully to NWSA’s performance in the to-be-reported quarter.



Realtor.com is also likely to have performed well, driven by increased demand across rental, seller and new-home categories, which now contribute 22% of revenues. Ongoing reinvestments in technology, content and a fresh ad campaign likely enhanced user engagement. A strategic focus on higher-quality leads drove stronger revenue per lead, helping to mitigate softer volumes amid continued housing affordability pressures. The company expects the rate of reinvestment to be modestly higher in the fiscal fourth quarter as it continues to focus on growth initiatives and plans to launch a new ad campaign in the quarter.



News Corp.’s decision to authorize a $1 billion share repurchase reflects its confidence in both financial health and long-term prospects. Strengthened by $539 million in free cash flow for the nine months ended March 31, 2025, and over $2.1 billion in cash balance as of March 31, 2025, the company ended the fiscal third quarter with net cash of $130 million. This foundation enables buybacks without limiting investment priorities. This initiative is expected to have supported a stronger fiscal fourth-quarter 2025 performance.



News Corp. is expected to have faced headwinds due to ongoing advertising turbulence, particularly within its News Media segment, where revenues declined approximately 8% in the fiscal third quarter, a drag that is likely to have persisted into the fiscal fourth quarter as well. Advertising revenues fell $19 million in the fiscal third quarter alone, weighing on segment performance despite cost-cutting efforts. This continued softness in ad sales is likely to have hurt the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says for NWSA

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. However, this is not the case here, as you can see below.



News Corp. currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #2. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

