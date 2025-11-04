NWSA Set to Report Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards for the Stock?

News Corporation NWSA is slated to report first-quarter fiscal 2026 results on Nov. 6.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.11 billion, indicating a decline of 18.06% from the year-ago quarter’s levels.



The consensus mark for earnings has remained steady at 18 cents per share in the past 30 days, indicating a 14.29% year-over-year decline.



News Corp. has a mixed earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in one of the trailing four quarters, missed in one, and matched in the remaining quarter, resulting in an average surprise of 5.18%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider Ahead of NWSA’s Q1 Results

News Corp.’s News Media segment is expected to have been hurt by persistent advertising softness in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. In the prior quarter, segment revenues declined 4% year over year, reflecting weaker ad demand and lower audience engagement across certain titles. Management noted uneven market conditions that continued into early fiscal 2026, suggesting sustained pressure on print and digital ad spending. This persistent softness in advertising demand and moderating readership engagement is expected to have restrained the segment’s revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.



Factiva’s ongoing customer dispute is expected to have continued weighing on performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. While the rate of decline may ease somewhat by the end of fiscal 2025, the lingering impact of this issue could limit overall B2B growth. Dow Jones’ business information platform Factiva could see a slowdown in subscription renewals, which partially hurts the profitability of new customers and product launches and reduces the near-term segment momentum.



The continued success of Move’s product enhancements and pricing initiatives is expected to have bolstered News Corp.’s performance in the first quarter of fiscal 2026. The fourth quarter marked the third consecutive quarter of revenue improvement, driven by premium listing products and strengthened partnerships. These initiatives likely supported higher customer engagement and improved monetization at Realtor.com, providing a solid foundation for sustained revenue growth in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says About NWSA Stock

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for News Corp. this time around. Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here.



News Corp. currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

