NWSA Q4 Earnings in Line With Estimates, Revenues Increase Y/Y

News Corporation NWSA reported fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 earnings of 19 cents per share, which were in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line decreased 5% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Revenues of $2.11 billion increased 1% year over year and exceeded the consensus mark by 0.26%. The year-over-year rise was driven by growth in the Digital Real Estate Services and Dow Jones segments.



Following the release of fiscal fourth-quarter earnings, NWSA shares have risen 0.75% in the after-hours trading. NWSA shares have gained 6.3% year to date compared with the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector’s rise of 6.8%.

NWSA’s Quarterly Details

Adjusted revenues (which exclude the impacts of foreign currency, acquisitions and divestitures) were flat year over year. Total EBITDA increased 6% year over year to $329 million.

NWSA’s Segment Details

Digital Real Estate Services

Revenues in the Digital Real Estate Services segment increased 4% year over year to $466 million, driven by higher revenues at REA Group, while Move revenues increased for the third consecutive quarter. Adjusted revenues and adjusted segment EBITDA increased 6% and 16% year over year, respectively.



Revenues in Move increased 3% year over year to $148 million, mainly driven by strong revenue growth in sellers, new homes and rentals, including the partnership with Zillow and higher sales of RealPRO Select. Based on Move’s internal data, the average monthly unique users of Realtor.com’s web and mobile sites fell 3% year over year to 72 million. Lead volume decreased 13% year over year, as it continued to be affected by high mortgage rates and affordability issues.



REA Group revenues rose 4% year over year to $318 million, driven by higher Australian residential revenues due to price increases and improved depth penetration.



Australian national residential buy listing volumes in the reported quarter were down 8% year over year, with listings in Sydney up 10% and Melbourne down 11%.

Dow Jones

The Dow Jones segment’s revenues increased 7% year over year to $604 million, driven by higher circulation and subscription revenues from higher digital circulation revenues and continued growth in the professional information business. Digital revenues in the Dow Jones for the fiscal fourth quarter accounted for 83% of total revenues compared with 81% in the year-ago quarter. Adjusted revenues rose 5% year over year.



Circulation and subscription revenues rose 8% year over year, primarily driven by a 10% increase in professional information business revenues, led by 21% growth in Risk & Compliance revenues to $92 million, which includes the contribution from the recent acquisitions of Dragonfly Intelligence and Oxford Analytica, and 12% growth in Dow Jones Energy revenues to $73 million.



Circulation revenues grew 5% year over year, driven by continued growth in digital-only subscriptions and the conversion of customers from introductory promotions to higher pricing, but were offset by lower print volume. Digital circulation revenues accounted for 75% of circulation revenues for the quarter compared with 71% in the year-ago quarter.



Advertising revenues rose 2% year over year in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025, supported by a 3% increase in print advertising and a 1% uptick in digital advertising revenues. Digital advertising contributed 65% of total ad revenues, slightly down from 66% in the year-ago quarter.



During the fiscal fourth quarter, total average subscriptions to Dow Jones’ consumer products were 6.3 million, representing a 7% increase compared with the year-ago quarter. Digital-only subscriptions to Dow Jones’ consumer products grew 9% year over year to more than 5.7 million.



Total subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal grew 7% year over year to more than 4.5 million average subscriptions in the quarter. Digital-only subscriptions to The Wall Street Journal grew 9% year over year to more than 4.1 million average subscriptions and represented 91% of its total subscriptions.

Book Publishing

The Book Publishing segment generated revenues of $494 million, down 4% year over year, reflecting softer consumer spending across the industry and a decline in notable frontlist titles. Key titles in the quarter included Remarkably Bright Creatures - Paperback edition by Shelby Van Pelt, The Griffin Sisters’ Greatest Hits by Jennifer Weiner and Watch Me by Tahereh Mafi.



Digital sales declined 3% year over year due to a 7% decrease in audiobook sales caused by the revenue trends. Digital sales represented 25% of Consumer revenues for the quarter, compared to 24% for the prior-year period. Backlist sales represented approximately 65% of Consumer revenues in the quarter compared with 62% in the prior-year quarter.

News Media

Revenues in the News Media segment fell 4% year over year to $545 million due to lower revenues from the transfer of third-party printing revenue contracts to News UK and DMG’s joint venture, as well as low advertising revenues. Adjusted revenues for the segment decreased 4% year over year compared with the year-ago quarter.



Circulation and subscription revenues increased 1% year over year, primarily driven by a $5 million, or 2% positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations.



Advertising revenues decreased 4% year over year compared with the prior year, which included a $2 million, or 1%, positive impact from foreign currency fluctuations, primarily due to lower print advertising revenues at News Corp Australia, partly offset by higher advertising revenues at the New York Post.



Digital revenues represented 38% of the News Media segment’s revenues in the fiscal fourth quarter, compared with 37% in the prior-year quarter and represented 36% of the combined revenues of the newspaper mastheads.



As of June 30, 2025, The Times and Sunday Times had 640K closing digital subscribers, including the Times Literary Supplement, compared with 594K in the year-ago quarter.



The New York Post’s digital network reached 90 million unique users in June 2025 compared with 117 million in the prior year.



The Sun’s digital offering reached 87 million global monthly unique users in June 2025 compared with 112 million in the prior year.

Other Financial Aspects

News Corp ended the fiscal fourth quarter with cash and cash equivalents of $2.4 billion, borrowings of $1.94 billion and stockholder equity of $8.77 billion.

